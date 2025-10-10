Mobile, internet services suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday suspended mobile and internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to security concerns, ARY News reported.

The Ministry of Interior has issued a letter to the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), directing the suspension of 3G/4G services in the twin cities.

According to the letter, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has approved the suspension of 3G/4G services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, starting from today until further notice.

The PTA has been instructed to take the necessary actions in coordination with the Commissioner and IGP Office, ICT, and the Commissioner and RPO Office in Rawalpindi, the letter adds.

پنجاب بھر میں 10 روز کے لیے دفعہ 144 نافذ کردی گئی

جڑواں شہروں کے مرکزی راستے سیل#ARYNews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/AoGxIjzq6S — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 10, 2025

Meanwhile, the Metro Bus service has also been suspended in Rawalpindi. Major roads in the twin cities have been sealed, and a heavy contingent of police has been deployed. The traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan to manage the situation.

Read More: Section 144 imposed across Punjab for 10 days

Additionally, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province for 10 days, effective immediately.

A notification issued by the Secretary of the Home Department states that the Provincial Government of Punjab has received credible intelligence reports from law enforcement agencies indicating a serious and imminent threat to public peace, as well as the safety of life and property across the province.

Reports suggested planned terrorist activities involving groups such as RAW, TTP, and BLA. Authorities have strong concerns that certain political and sectarian elements may organize gatherings or demonstrations that could disrupt public order, the notification stated.

A day earlier, the Rawalpindi administration imposed Section 144 for four days, banning public gatherings, protests, and pillion riding, as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) announced “Aqsa March” towards the US Embassy in Islamabad to protest against American support for Israeli actions in Gaza.