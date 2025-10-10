Section 144 imposed across Punjab for 10 days

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday imposed Section 144 across the province for 10 days, effective immediately.

A notification issued by the Secretary of the Home Department states that the Provincial Government of Punjab has received credible intelligence reports from law enforcement agencies indicating a serious and imminent threat to public peace, as well as the safety of life and property across the province.

Additionally, multiple reports suggest planned terrorist activities involving groups such as RAW, TTP, and BLA. Authorities have strong concerns that certain political and sectarian elements may organize gatherings or demonstrations that could disrupt public order, the notification stated.

In light of these threats, the Secretary of the Home Department has imposed a ban on the assembly of persons, processions, sit-ins, carrying of arms, the use of loudspeakers, and the distribution of provocative materials, it added.

The order will remain in effect for 10 days, starting immediately.

A day earlier, the Rawalpindi administration imposed Section 144 for four days, banning public gatherings, protests, and pillion riding, as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) announced “Aqsa March” towards the US Embassy in Islamabad to protest against American support for Israeli actions in Gaza.

پنجاب بھر میں 10 روز کے لیے دفعہ 144 نافذ کردی گئی

جڑواں شہروں کے مرکزی راستے سیل

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday, citing security concerns and intelligence reports indicating a threat to public order.

According to the official notification, the decision was made on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee (DIC), which warned of a “serious risk” to human life, public property, and infrastructure within Rawalpindi, especially around sensitive areas and prominent roads.

“Intelligence reports suggest that certain groups are actively mobilizing with intentions to disturb law and order through large gatherings, protests, and disruptive assemblies,” the notification stated.