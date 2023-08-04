Islamabad police, NAB summon PTI chief in different cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have separately summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in different cases tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the PTI chairman was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the investigation into NCA £190 million scandal.

The summon notice stated that the PTI chief had failed to appear before NAB today, noting that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted interim bail and asked Imran Khan to join the investigation.

On the other hand, the Islamabad police also summoned Imran Khan in two different cases – registered at Tarnol Police Station, Karachi Company Police Station and Kohsar Police Station – tomorrow to join the investigations.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against PTI chief, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.