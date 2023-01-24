Islamabad police prepare joint security plan for twin cities

The Capital police on Tuesday prepared a joint security plan for Islamabad and Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The first meeting of the joint security coordination committee was held today in Islamabad and was attended by heads of law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The participants formulated a joint security strategy for the twin cities. They also agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation and decided to improve the exchange of information.

It was mutually decided that this joint security meeting will be held on a monthly basis. The participants took important decisions related to the security.

It was learnt that the Islamabad police will enhance the security measures at the entry and exit points besides increasing the snap checking on various localities.

The LEAs will continue the war against terrorism with the help of the citizens.

Last month, the Islamabad police issued special security plan amid a possible threat of a terrorist attack following the suicide bombing in the I-10 Sector.

According to the security plan unveiled by Capital police, temporary security check posts have been established at 25 different locations in Islamabad while Safe City cameras will record Red Zone entrances.

The video of passengers travelling via metro bus service would also be recorded, the police said in a statement.

The Islamabad police advised citizens to carry their identification documents and use excise office issued number plates on vehicles.

Comments