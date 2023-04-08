Islamabad police refuse to provide security to New Zealand cricket team

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital police have refused to provide security to New Zealand cricket team, which will arrive in Pakistan for Twenty20 (T20) and one-day internationals (ODIs) series, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the Islamabad police have refused provide security to New Zealand cricket team, citing ‘lack of resources’.

Sources quoting police officials said that the provision of resources and expenses was the responsibility of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

They claimed that the federal police were busy in providing security to ‘ongoing census and flour distribution’. Sources added that the police officials have apprised PCB of the situation in a security meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that the green shirts will take on New Zealand in a five-match each T20I and ODI series, which will be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi from 14 April to 7 May.

Senior players including the trio of captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to the squads for the home T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.

Revised Pakistan v New Zealand schedule:

14 Apr – 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

26 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

30 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi

