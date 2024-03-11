Islamabad police register FIR against PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have registered fresh cases against several PTI leaders, including Sher Afzal Marwat, for allegedly blocking the road while participating in protests, ARY News reported.

Among other leaders registered in the FIR were Malik Shafqat Awan, Ali Bukhari, Shoaib Ahmed Shaheen and Shaukat Basra.

“The FIR (first information report) contains false allegations of ‘road blockade’ as we did not allow ‘road blockade’ at any stage of our rally and protest,” Marwat wrote in a post on X.

PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja and Sardar Latif Khosa had been arrested as party leaders and workers staged nationwide protests on Sunday against alleged rigging in February 8 general election and stealing of mandate.

PTI leaders and workers took to streets across the country with rallies held in various cities of Punjab, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, along with protests in Karachi, Kandhkot, Tank and other cities.

In a statement, Shehbaz Khosa said his father was arrested by station house officer (SHO) Cantt. “We have no information where the police have taken him [Latif Khosa],” he said.

The police have also arrested PTI-backed provincial assembly member Hafiz Farhat Abbas – who was participating in the protest against ‘election rigging’.