Islamabad police decide to seal entry points amid banned outfit’s march

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have decided to seal all entry points to the federal capital following a march from Lahore by a banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to security measures taken in the light of the banned outfit’s march, as many as 100 containers have arrived in Islamabad and would be used to block entry points.

“Kak Pul, Koral, Khana, Taramri, Bhara Kahu, zero point, and other areas would be blocked,” they said while detailing the decisions taken during the meeting headed by IG Islamabad.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also issued a traffic diversion plan for citizens ahead of the banned outfit’s planned long march to the city.

According to a traffic plan, diversions have been placed for both sides of traffic at Express Chowk entry and exit point of the red zone.

Margallah Road, Ayub Chowk, Nadra Chowk and Dhokri Chowk could be used alternatively, according to a traffic plan.

Similarly, diversions were placed before Faizabad for traffic coming from Murree Road Rawalpindi to Islamabad and 9th Avenue can be used alternatively.

“Diversion placed for both sides of traffic at Murree Road, Faiz-ul-Islam stop, from and to Faizabad. Alternatively, traffic going from Islamabad to Murree Road Rawalpindi is diverted to Islamabad Highway,” the ITP added.

Traffic police have instructed citizens to use Park Road, Tiramri Road and Lehtrar Road in the city to reach Islamabad Highway.

It further said that Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue and IJP Road can be used to reach Rawalpindi.

Furthermore, the metro bus service will remain suspended in Rawalpindi and operational from IJP Road Stop to Pak Secretariat.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!