Islamabad police to challenge sentence awarded to SSP operations, SHO

Islamabad police on Friday announced to challenge sentence awarded to the SSP operations and SHO in contempt case related to PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Babar Sattar announced the verdict in the case.

The court ruled that DC Irfan Nawaz Memon has been held guilty of misconduct for taking actions that were beyond his authority.

Moreover, the Islamabad police SSP (operations) was sentenced to four-month imprisonment besides a fine of Rs100,000. However, the Saddar SP was acquitted of the contempt of court charges. SHO Nasir Manzoor was also sent to jail for two months and fined Rs100,000.

اسلام آباد پولیس کے افسران انٹرا کورٹ اپیل کریں گے تاکہ فیصلے کو کالعدم کروایا جا سکے۔ اسلام آباد پولیس کے افسران اور ڈپٹی کمشنر اسلام آباد نے اپنے جائز اختیارات قیام امن عامہ کےلیے استعمال کیے۔ قانون سب کےلیے برابر ہے، قانون کے مطابق کارروائی آگے بڑھائی جائے گی۔ اسلام آباد… — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 1, 2024

The ICT police spokesperson in a post on X said the police will file an intra-court appeal against the sentence awarded to the police officers.

Read more: Islamabad DC jailed for 6 months in contempt case

The police and the deputy commissioner used their powers to ensure law and order, the statement said.

The spokesperson said SSP operations and the SHO will continue to discharge their duties until the final verdict in the case.