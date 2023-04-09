Islamabad police to provide ‘world-class’ security to New Zealand team

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Sunday said that it was “fully equipped” to provide end-to-end “fool-proof and world-class” to the New Zealand cricket team during their upcoming visit to Pakistan.

The Black Caps are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on April 9 (today) for the ODI and T20I series set to begin on April 14 in Lahore.

On Saturday, sources in the police department had told ARY News that the federal capital police had refused to provide security to New Zealand cricket team for limited-overs series.

The sources said that the federal police were busy in providing security to ‘ongoing census and flour distribution’, adding that the provision of resources and expenses was the responsibility of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

However, Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan in a statement released by ICT police today stated that capital police had “flawlessly” provided the highest level of security during the visit of the English cricket team and the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Islamabad Capital Police is fully equipped and shall provide end to end fool proof and World class security to New Zealand Cricket Team during their forthcoming visit. Islamabad Capital Police has provided the highest level of security during the visit of the English cricket… — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 9, 2023

“ICTP shall be playing a key role for provision of flawless security in collaboration with other stakeholders in Islamabad and Rawalpindi,” he assured.

Revised Pakistan v New Zealand schedule:

14 Apr – 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

26 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

30 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi

