Islamabad policeman arrested in kidnapping for ransom case

ISLAMABAD: A policeman has been arrested after kidnapping for ransom case filed against four policemen of the federal capital police, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A citizen had registered kidnapping for ransom FIR against policemen at Tarnol police station of the federal territory.

“I was travelling to Murree from Peshawar with friends on Dec. 13 when four policemen stopped us at Sangjani toll plaza,” according to the FIR.

“The policemen taken us at a flat of Sector G-15 and released after taking one million rupees ransom money,” according to the complainant.

A policeman has been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest three accused policemen, police said.

I.G. Islamabad Police has said that no excess will be tolerated against citizens at any cost.

Comments