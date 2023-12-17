26.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Islamabad policeman, son killed foiling dacoity

ISLAMABAD: A policeman and his son were killed while foiling a dacoity in the jurisdiction of Ramana police station, Islamabad.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Police, a head constable who was returning home after ending his duty with his son was martyred.

The cop bravely caught armed men who were doing dacoity in the limits of Ramana police station and asked his son for help. During the attempt, three dacoits opened fire resulting in the martyrdom of the head constable and his son.

The bodies of cop Ashraf and his son Zeeshan were shifted to PIMS hospital for legal procedure, while the attackers fled the scene.

Read more: Policeman martyred in encounter with dacoits in Karachi

Taking notice of the matter, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed the police party for the immediate arrest of the attackers.

Separately, a policeman was martyred during an encounter with dacoits in District Malir of Karachi.

According to details, a policeman identified named Shabbir Ahmed was martyred on the spot in firing with dacoits near Jamali Bridge in Karachi.

