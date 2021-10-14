Islamabad, Rawalpindi report 315 more dengue fever cases

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: The twin cities have recorded 315 new dengue cases in the past 24-hour period on Thursday, ARY News learned from health department sources.

In the past 24-hour period ending today, 190 cases were reported to have emerged in Rawalpindi alone taking the city tally to 1,200 since the outbreak.

Sadiqabad, Dhok Kala Khan, Airport Society, Gulistan Colony, Eid Gah are the most affected areas of Rawalpindi.

Separately in Islamabad, during the same period, at least 125 fresh dengue cases emerged resulting in the growing scare of mosquito-borne disease.

The total number of the cases has reached 1,528, while five deaths have been reported in the federal capital due to the dengue fever in the current season, the sources privy to the matter told ARY News.

