Islamabad receives most-wanted terrorists' list from KP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has received a list of ‘most wanted terrorists’ from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, sources at the ministry said.

“Interior Ministry has dispatched the list to all provinces,” according to sources.

The list included details of 1349 most wanted terrorists which also have bounty fixed on their heads. Among them 59 terror criminals have head money from 10 million to 30 million rupees.

Kurram region’s Kazim Khan have a bounty of Rs 30 million fixed on his head, while another terrorist Amjad Ullah have a head money of 20 million rupees.

The name of Bajaur’s Molvi Faqeer Muhammad has also been included in the most-wanted list with the head money of 15 million rupees.

The terrorists belong to Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat and other regions of the province.