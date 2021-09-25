Islamabad reports 11 more cases of dengue fever in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: A surge of dengue fever cases has been reported in the federal capital territory as 11 new cases of the disease were surfaced in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, seven cases of dengue viral fever reported in rural and four cases in urban areas of the federal capital.

“In the ongoing season 145 dengue fever cases have been reported in Islamabad so far, sources said. “In rural areas 106 and in urban areas of Islamabad 39 dengue virus cases have been reported.

Dengue virus has claimed two lives during this season in Islamabad, according to the report. “Both patients succumbed by the disease in this season were residents of Ghouri Town Phase IV in Islamabad,” according to the paper.

According to sources, delay in fumigation by the administration was resulted in upsurge in dengue patients.

According to sources, most patients of the dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been admitted at hospitals in Rawalpindi.