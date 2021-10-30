Islamabad reports 110 new dengue cases, one death

ISLAMABAD: As many as 110 more dengue fever cases have been reported in Islamabad in the past 24-hour period while one man died, ARY News reported.

The fresh cases have taken the infection tally of the federal capital to 3,495 since the outbreak of its virality this season, the health department report on the breakbone virus said.

So far the mosquito-borne virus has killed 12 people infected with it, the report said.

Of the new cases having emerged today, at least 39 come from the rural region of Islamabad while 71 of them were reported in the urban areas.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

