Islamabad reports 128 more cases of Dengue in last 24 hours

Islamabad: The federal capital faces a dengue outbreak as 128 more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 871 in the current season, ARY News reported.

According to District Health officer Dr Zaeem Zia, four people lost their lives to the viral disease in the federal capital, while 128 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The DHO told that 75 cases were reported in rural areas while 53 were from urban areas of the federal capital.

He added that a total of 871 dengue cases have been reported in the federal capital in the current season. 553 cases have been reported in rural areas while 318 from urban areas, he added.

Dr Zaeem told that 39 new dengue were admitted in the PIMS hospital Islamabad in the last 24 hours, 3 in Federal General Hospital, 14 in the Holy Family Hospital, 5 in BBH Rawalpindi, 4 in DHQ Rawalpindi, 3 in CDA Hospital while 1 dengue patient was reported from the Poly Clinic Islamabad.

Moreover, 55 dengue were reported from private laboratories in the capital, the DHO said. On September 13, 75 new dengue infections were reported, hinting that one of the most severe outbreaks of the disease in the region is on the cards.

