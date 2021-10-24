Islamabad reports 146 fresh dengue cases, 1 death today

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has conceded fresh 146 dengue cases in the past 24-hour period on Sunday while one man died, ARY News reported.

The fresh cases today have taken the infection tally of the federal capital to 2,867 since the outbreak of its virality this season, the health department report on the breakbone virus said.

So far the mosquito-borne virus has killed 11 people infected with it, the report said.

of the new cases having emerged today, at least 48 come from the rural region of Islamabad while 98 of them were reported in the urban areas.

Punjab reports 546 new cases of dengue fever in 24 hours

Earlier yesterday, the provincial dengue cases in Punjab raised alarms as it witnessed 546 new infections of the mosquito-borne disease in the preceding 24-hour period.

Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch, has said that yesterday 361 dengue fever cases were reported in Lahore.

Yesterday the viral disease claimed four lives across Punjab increasing the death toll by dengue fever in this season to 29.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!