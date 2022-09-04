Islamabad reports 22 more dengue cases

Islamabad has reported 22 dengue cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported quoting the district health officer (DHO?).

Amid monsoon season, the cases of the mosquito-borne disease have surged in the city.

According to the statistics shared the DHO Islamabad, 22 dengue cases have been reported in the federal capital from which 17 were reported in rural and 5 in urban areas.

The DHO Islamabad said so far 163 cases have been reported in rural and 51 cases in the urban areas, while one patient died of it.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh health department in a recent report said that the number of dengue cases in Sindh reached to 839 in last 24 days. The majority of cases, 787, were reported in Karachi.

District Central reported 185 cases, Malir 150, Korangi 38, and district Kemari reported 22 cases. Outside Karachi, according to the government data, a large number of cases were reported in Thatta city (13) as compared to other districts.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad reported nine dengue cases, Badin two, Umerkot 7, Mirpur Khas four, while Tharparkar and Larkana reported two cases respectively.

Health experts have warned that the dengue virus could take the shape of an epidemic if measures such as spraying insecticides were not taken.

