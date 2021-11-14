Islamabad reports 36 dengue fever cases

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has registered 36 new dengue fever cases during the past 24 hours, confirmed the district health officer (DHO).

In the last 24 hours 36 patients with dengue fever reported in rural and urban areas of the federal capital territory.

The death toll from dengue fever climbed to 19. A total of 4,351 mosquito-borne viral disease cases have been reported in the federal capital in the current season.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. The viral disease symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

