Islamabad reports 47 dengue fever cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Federal capital Islamabad has reported 47 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad has said that 47 new cases of the dengue fever were reported in the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the total number of dengue cases to 5,026.

As many as 31 new cases of the disease were reported in rural areas of the federal capital territory and 16 cases were from the urban areas.

So far, the infection rate is higher in rural areas in comparison to urban areas, as 2,911 cases are from rural areas, while 2,115 cases reported in urban areas of Islamabad in this season, DHO said.

The health officer said that 16 dengue patients were admitted at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in last 24 hours, while 3 cases at FGH, one patient each at the Capital Hospital and a private hospital, five patients at Holy family Hospital Rawalpindi, three at BBH Rawalpindi, and one dengue patient admitted at DHQ, DHO Islamabad said.

Private laboratories reported 17 dengue fever positive cases in last 24 hours, district health officer said.

The DHO stated that so far 11 patients have succumbed to viral dengue fever in Islamabad.

