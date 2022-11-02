Islamabad reports 48 dengue cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital Islamabad has reported 48 new cases of dengue fever in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, 48 new cases of the mosquito-borne infection were reported in the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the total number of dengue cases to 4,838.

Furthermore, in the last 24 hours, as many as 25 new cases were reported in urban areas and the rest of 23 cases were from rural areas.

So far the infection rate is higher in rural areas in comparison to urban areas, as 2,806 cases out of the total infected patients are from rural areas.

Moreover, the health department reported 21 dengue cases in the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS), 3 cases in Polyclinic and 3 cases of dengue fever were reported in Holy family Rawalpindi.

The DHO stated that so far nine patients have succumbed to viral dengue fever in Islamabad.

Earlier, Karachi had seen a rise in the number of dengue cases as another 160 cases were reported in the city in a single day.

According to Sindh Health Department, as many as 160 cases of dengue fever were reported in the metropolis in a single day, taking the monthly tally to over 3000.

Among these cases, 30 belong to District East, 52 in Central, Korangi 27 cases, 17 in South, 17 in West, 11 in Malir and eight in Kemari District.

