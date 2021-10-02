Islamabad reports 54 more dengue cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 54 more people were diagnosed with dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Total number of dengue fever cases reported in this season has soared to 463 with 38 more cases reported in rural areas and 16 from the urban area of Islamabad, sources said.

Overall 300 dengue fever cases have been reported from rural areas of Islamabad, while 163 cases of the disease from the city area, according to sources.

Three patients have died of the mosquito-borne viral infection in Islamabad over the past two weeks, the sources said, adding two deaths reported in the rural areas of the federal capital territory, while one patient of dengue fever died in the urban area.

Delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season, the sources said.

Most patients of the dengue hemorrhagic fever have been admitted at hospitals in Rawalpindi.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!