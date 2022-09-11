Islamabad reports 67 dengue fever cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital city has reported 67 more cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus fever in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to District Health officer Islamabad, 32 cases were reported in rural areas of the capital territory, while 35 were reported from urban areas.

In last 24 hours 18 dengue patients admitted at PIMS hospital, four patients at CDA Hospital, four at FG Hospital and three dengue fever patients at Polyclinic, the DHO said.

Three dengue fever patients have been reported dead in this season, in which 613 patients of the disease admitted in hospitals, according to the district health official.

Among total 613 dengue cases, 388 cases have been reported in rural areas while 225 from urban areas, he added.

Comments