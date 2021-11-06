Islamabad reports 86 new cases of dengue fever

ISLAMABAD: As many as 86 new patients of dengue hemorrhagic fever have been surfaced in Islamabad, quoting a health official, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In last 24 hours 41 patients of dengue fever reported in rural areas and 45 cases in urban areas of the federal capital territory, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia said.

The death toll from the dengue fever climbed to 17 after two more people died from the viral disease.

A total of 4,071 mosquito-borne viral disease cases have been reported in the federal capital in the current season.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. The viral disease symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

