Islamabad reports 96 more dengue cases – DHO report

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has reported 96 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of cases to 2,331 in the current season, ARY News reported quoting District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad.

According to the statistics provided by the DHO Islamabad, 43 of the total 96 cases were reported in rural areas of the capital while the rest 53 were reported from urban premises.

Overall 1,379 dengue cases have been reported in rural and 952 have emerged from urban areas of Islamabad.

The total number of dengue cases has gone up to 2,331 cases while six people have lost their lives to the viral disease in the current year.

The DHO further said 16 patients were admitted to the PIMS hospital Islamabad in the last 24 hours, seven to Federal General Hospital, six to the Holy Family Hospital, and 14 to DHQ.

Also Read: Islamabad registers 73 more dengue cases

While another 45 cases were reported in private laboratories.

On Thursday, the federal capital reported 73 more dengue cases taking the total tally of cases to 2,235 in the current season.

While on September 28, the federal capital reported 90 more dengue cases taking the total tally of cases to 2,162 in the current season.

While Punjab has reported at least 6,378 dengue cases in the current season, the secretary of health told.

Comments