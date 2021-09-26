Islamabad reports dengue fever cases upsurge with 32 patients in 24 hrs

ISLAMABAD: An upsurge of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases has been reported in the federal capital territory as 32 new cases of the disease surfaced in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, 17 cases of dengue viral fever reported in rural area and 15 cases in urban areas of the federal capital.

“In the ongoing season 177 dengue fever cases have been reported in Islamabad so far, sources said. “In rural areas 123 and in urban areas of Islamabad 54 dengue virus cases have been reported”, sources said.

According to sources, most patients of the dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been admitted at hospitals in Rawalpindi.

Dengue virus has claimed two lives during this season in Islamabad, according to the sources. “Both patients succumbed by the disease in this season were residents of Ghouri Town Phase-IV in Islamabad,” sources said.

According to sources, delay in fumigation by the administration was resulted in upsurge in dengue patients this season.