Islamabad reports eight new dengue cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad is witnessing an alarming surge in dengue cases, with eight new cases reported in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

As per details, the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem stated that out of the total eight cases, six were reported in rural and two in urban areas.

So far the federal capital has reported 93 cases where most of the affected people are between the age group of 20 to 45.

Earlier, an owner of a tyre shop was booked over the presence of dengue larvae during outdoor dengue larvae surveillance.

According to official sources, the anti-dengue teams carried out inspections at Kabari Bazaar and found larvae in the tyre workshop. The team got registered a case against the owner Amanullah.

On June 23, the District Health Authority Rawalpindi, detected larvae at 8,064 sites during anti-dengue surveillance from January 1, 2024.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood said that 999 teams including 788 indoor teams and 211 outdoor teams were carrying out the surveillance in the district to control the breeding of larvae.

Giving details of the detection of dengue larvae, the health officer said that during indoor surveillance the teams detected larvae at 6,735 homes while larvae were found at 1,361 sites during outdoor surveillance.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.