Islamabad reports single case of dengue fever in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has registered an obvious decrease in dengue fever cases, as health authorities have reported single case of mosquito-borne disease during past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the district health officer (DHO), lone case of dengue hemorrhagic fever reported in rural area of the federal territory.

The mosquito-borne disease have claimed 21 lives in Islamabad in current season so far.

Overall 4,597 dengue fever patients have been reported in the ongoing season till now, top health official said.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

