Islamabad reports spike in Covid-19 with 113 fresh cases

ISLAMABAD: A spike has been witnessed in coronavirus cases in Islamabad as 113 positive cases reported in the federal capital, quoting a health official ARY News reported on Saturday.

“In last 24 hours 113 positive cases of the virus reported in the capital city,” District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia stated.

The health officials conducted 1963 tests in 24 hours with 5.76 percent positive cases, the district health officer said.

In Islamabad total 83,613 Covid-19 cases have been reported with 782 deaths by the virus, DHO Zaeem Zia said.

Pakistan reported 1,828 new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s virus tally to 971,304.

35 more people succumbed to the deadly disease in a single day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,555.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 36,454 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 1,828 patients came back positive.

The infection rate slightly increased to 3.79 per cent from yesterday’s 3.65pc, it said.

On Friday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar warned that there are clear signs of the fourth COVID-19 wave hitting the country.