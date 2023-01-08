Islamabad: Robber killed, policeman wounded in encounter

ISLAMABAD: A robber was killed and a police constable sustained injuries in an encounter near Islamabad’s G-91 Karachi company area, ARY News reported.

According to details, the federal capital police gunned down an alleged robber during a mugging incident near Islamabad’s G-91 Karachi company area.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that the police team received a robbery complaint in which three alleged robbers were fleeing after committing robbery in the G-10 area.

The police team responded to the complaint and started chasing the robbers. Later, an exchange of fire took place between the police and robbers, resulting in killing of a robber.

However, two of his accomplices managed to escape from the spot. During the exchange of fire, a police constable, named Kamran Uddin, sustained bullet injuries and was shited to hospital.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reached the spot and ordered to launch a search operation in the area for arrest of the remaining suspects.

While commending the policemen’s bravery, IG Akbar Nasir Khan directed to provide the best treatment facility to the injured official.

Comments