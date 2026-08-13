ISLAMABAD, August 13: Important revelations have emerged during the interrogation of foreign nationals arrested in Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources

According to sources, illegal activities being carried out under the cover of a registered company have been uncovered.

Sources said the suspects were allegedly involved in the production and online sale of obscene content.

Digital evidence and equipment belonging to foreign agencies were recovered during a raid. Uniforms and official stamps of a Vietnamese law enforcement agency were also found, sources said.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered a new case against 138 foreign nationals.

According to the FIR, the suspects had registered a company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for an IT business. However, they allegedly used the company as a cover for selling obscene content and carrying out cybercrimes.

It may be recalled that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against 258 foreign nationals a day earlier.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Pakistan arrested nearly 400 foreign nationals during a joint crackdown in Islamabad, officials say.

The arrests include 258 Chinese nationals. A case has been registered against the foreigners under the Foreign Act.

FIA officials said the arrested individuals included nationals of China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia; the Vietnamese nationals were reportedly found at SPARCO Plaza in Gulberg Greens, Islamabad.

FIA authorities said they were checked through the Integrated Border Management System and Vietnamese nationals had entered Pakistan on visit, tourist or business visas.

Officials said that those arrested had violated the conditions of their visas by engaging in unauthorized business activities and operating illegal call centers.

Separately, the FIA said it had arrested 17 people in Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot for alleged involvement in human trafficking.

According to the spokesperson of the FIA, the suspects had defrauded people by promising to send them abroad and had collected millions of rupees from victims.

Ten suspects were arrested in Gujranwala, five in Gujrat and two in Sialkot.