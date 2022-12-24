Islamabad suicide attack: Police seek formation of JIT

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha has asked Islamabad chief commissioner to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe I-10 sector suicide blast, ARY News reported.

In a letter written to the chief commissioner, the Islamabad DIG has recommended the formation of an eight-member JIT headed by SSP of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The eight-member JIT will have 3 DSPs and two officers from intelligence agencies, the letter stated.

Case registered

Meanwhile, a case was registered after a suicide attack in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that police officials checked a vehicle in which a suspicious long-haired man was present on the back seat.

Following the attack, constable Adeel succumbed to his wounds.

It is pertinent to mention here that a policeman was martyred and six others, including four fellow cops, were injured in a suicide blast reported in Islamabad‘s I-10/4 sector.

“When the police stopped the vehicle for routine checking, the man detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing, adding that an Eagle Squad cop was martyred in the blast while four others were injured.

The CCTV footage showed the vehicle stopped by police for routine checking. Right after, the man wearing a suicide jacket exploded himself.

Following the incident, the capital administration on Friday banned all types of gatherings, especially activities re

