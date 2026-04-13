Islamabad Talks are a process, not an event: Iranian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, has described the Islamabad Talks as “not an event but a process,” saying the dialogue has laid the foundation for a sustainable diplomatic framework between US and Iran, ARY News reported.

In a statement shared on X (former Twitter), the envoy said the Islamabad Talks have initiated a long-term diplomatic process which, if supported by trust and political will, could serve the interests of all parties involved.

The Islamabad Talks is “not an event but a process.”

The Islamabad Talks laid the foundation for a diplomatic process that, if trust and will are strengthened, can create a sustainable framework for the interests of all parties. I would like to express my gratitude to the… pic.twitter.com/qzCb1xYzPh — Reza Amiri Moghadam (@IranAmbPak) April 12, 2026



He expressed gratitude to Pakistan, particularly Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir, for their “goodwill and constructive initiative” in hosting the talks.

The ambassador praised the role of Pakistani institutions, saying the government, armed forces, police, and other security agencies worked tirelessly to ensure the successful conduct of the Islamabad Talks.

He noted that the talks between Iran and US were held in a peaceful, well-organised and dignified environment, with equal logistical support provided to all sides, ensuring a secure and conducive atmosphere for dialogue.

Reza Amiri Moghaddam further stated that the Iranian delegation participated in the negotiations with dignity and confidence, focusing on safeguarding national interests and protecting the legitimate rights of the Iranian people.

He emphasised that the objective of the process remains to secure the rights of the Iranian nation, adding that continued engagement, backed by mutual trust and determination, could lead to a lasting diplomatic outcome.