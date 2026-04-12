Iran’s Ghalibaf thanks Pakistan for Islamabad Talks, says trust still lacking with US

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran’s delegaion in Islamabad Talks, has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for facilitating recent ceasefire negotiations with the United States, while underscoring Tehran’s continued distrust of Washington.

In a statement following the talks, Ghalibaf thanked Pakistan, describing it as a “friendly and brotherly country,” and extended his regards to the Pakistani people for their role in supporting the dialogue process.

He noted that prior to the negotiations, Iran had demonstrated “good faith and willingness,” but said past experiences—particularly the last two conflicts—have left Tehran wary of the opposing side.

Ghalibaf revealed that members of the Iranian delegation presented forward-looking proposals during the discussions. However, he said the US ultimately failed to win the trust of the Iranian side in this round of negotiations.

“America has understood our logic and principles,” he said, adding that it is now up to Washington to decide whether it can build trust with Iran.

He further described diplomacy as a tool of “authority” alongside military resistance, emphasising that Iran will continue efforts to safeguard what he termed the achievements of its recent national defence.

Highlighting domestic support, Ghalibaf said Iran, a nation of around 90 million people, stood united behind its leadership. He praised citizens for taking to the streets in support, following guidance from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He also commended members of the Iranian delegation for their performance during the “intense 21-hour negotiations,” concluding with a message of appreciation and encouragement.