Islamabad talks: Mohsin Naqvi guarantees foolproof security for US and Iranian dignitaries

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assured comprehensive security arrangements for all US and Iranian dignitaries arriving in Islamabad for high-level talks.

US President Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, with Islamabad acting as the venue for negotiations facilitated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Iran confirmed that talks between the US and Iran would begin on Friday in Pakistan.

US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for discussions with Iranian officials in Pakistan, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

On Thursday, Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, met with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss the situation in the Middle East. The meeting included detailed discussions on arrangements for the upcoming high-level talks in Islamabad.

Minister Naqvi emphasized that Vice President Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are Pakistan’s special guests, and a comprehensive, foolproof security plan has been put in place for all foreign dignitaries.

The US Ambassador praised Pakistan’s sincere and proactive diplomatic role in facilitating the ceasefire and regional peace.

The Gulf countries, China and Russia are expected to participate as observers in the truce talks, sources said.

“Iran wants a permanent ceasefire and guarantees for durable peace in the future.”

“China has also played a pivotal role along with Pakistan to convince Iran for the ceasefire,” according to sources.

The government on Wednesday announced a two-day public holiday in the federal capital on April 9 and 10. Following the lead of the federal capital, Rawalpindi district administration has also announced a two-day public holiday for the district.