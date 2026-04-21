ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, has said that the country is awaiting an official response from Iran regarding the confirmation of its delegation for the second round of proposed Islamabad talks between the US and Iran.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the minister said Pakistan remains in continuous contact with Iranian counterparts in its role as a mediator, adding that diplomatic engagement remains the preferred path forward.

The situation as it stands at 1930 PST 1. Formal response from Iranian side about confirmation of delegation to attend Islamabad Peace Talks is still awaited. 2. ⁠Pakistan as the mediator is in constant touch with Iranians and pursuing the path of diplomacy and dialogue. 3.… — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) April 21, 2026



He noted that Pakistan is actively pursuing diplomacy and dialogue, stressing that efforts are underway to facilitate communication between the two sides.

According to the statement, the current ceasefire arrangement is expected to expire on April 22 at 4:50 AM Pakistan Standard Time. He described Iran’s reported decision to participate in negotiations before the end of the two-week truce as a significant development.

The minister further said that Pakistan has made sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership to engage in talks and that these efforts are continuing as part of broader diplomatic outreach.

He reiterated that Islamabad remains committed to supporting a peaceful resolution through negotiation and dialogue, underlining Pakistan’s role as a facilitator in the ongoing diplomatic process.

Earlier, Iran’s state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), stated that no Iranian diplomatic delegation has travelled to Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

The statement said, “No Iranian diplomatic delegation–be it a primary or secondary team, or an initial or follow-up mission–has travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan so far.”