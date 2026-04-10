Islamabad talks: US-Iran ceasefire negotiations LIVE updates - 10 April, 2026

Pakistan has come into the global spotlight following the ceasefire between the United States (US) and Iran, as Islamabad prepares to host crucial talks between the two sides today and tomorrow.

According to sources, delegation-level discussions will take place today, while the key central phase of negotiations is scheduled for Saturday.

The United States will be represented by Vice President JD Vance, senior negotiator Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

Iran will be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the venue of the talks, where he reviewed the security arrangements.

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[08: 00 AM] Security tightened in Islamabad ahead of US-Iran talks

Preparations and security arrangements for the upcoming United States–Iran negotiations in Islamabad have been reviewed at a high-level meeting.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed authorities to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the reception and hospitality of foreign delegations, as well as foolproof security measures. He stated that hosting the US-Iran talks in Islamabad is a matter of great honour for Pakistan.

The minister instructed that all possible steps be taken to guarantee the safety of visiting delegations. It was decided during the meeting that the Red Zone will be completely sealed, with entry permitted only to authorised individuals.

Mohsin Naqvi also confirmed that a control room has been established at the Ministry of Interior to oversee operations.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Federal Secretary for Interior, and the Chief Commissioner. Representatives from the Pakistan Rangers, Federal Constabulary, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan were also present.

Additionally, the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, the Commissioner of Rawalpindi, the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency, and the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad attended the session.

امریکا ایران مذاکرات غیر ملکی وفود کی اسلام آباد آمد آج

شہر بھر میں سیکیورٹی کے خصوصی اقدامات کیے گئے ہیں#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/AHAzfLvAKt — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) April 9, 2026

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