Islamabad: Temperature drop downturns dengue onslaught

Islamabad: A drop in temperature in the federal capital has resulted in reducing the number of dengue cases, as only 34 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the statistics provided by the DHO Islamabad, 21 of the total 34 cases were reported in rural areas of the capital while the rest 13 were reported from urban premises.

The total number of dengue cases has gone up to 2,586 cases while six people have lost their lives to the viral disease in the current year.

While, Rawalpindi reported 84 new cases of dengue in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2609 in the current season.

A total of 110 patients are under treatment in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 78 in DHQ, and 65 in Holy Family Hospital. Three people have been reported dead due to the dengue epidemic this year.

On October 2, the federal capital reported 73 more dengue cases taking the total tally of cases to 2,508 in the current season, District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad reported.

While on September 28, the federal capital reported 90 more dengue cases taking the total tally of cases to 2,162 in the current season.

While Punjab has reported at least 6,378 cases in the current season, the secretary of health told.

