Islamabad to get 100-bed international hospital

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art 100-bed international hospital in Islamabad, a collaborative project between the National Police Foundation (NPF) and a Turkish company, set to revolutionize healthcare for policemen and public.

The land for the hospital has been provided by the National Police Foundation (NPF) while a private firm from Turkiye will provide Rs5 billion funds for the project.

Naqvi said that the project not only marks a significant step in improving health facilities in the region but is also seen as a major breakthrough for the NPF, which has been revitalized under the leadership of Sabir Ahmed, MD NPF.

Minister Naqvi highlighted that the proceeds from this and other NPF projects are being channeled into the welfare of police officers and the families of martyrs.

He said the NPF and the Capital Development Authority will also initiate work on joint projects, discussions on which were already underway.

Naqvi said the NPF’s projects were not limited to Islamabad. A housing project WAS completed by it in Hyderabad. He also said that the National Police Academy was being revamped