Islamabad to get 374-km long cycling track

ISLAMABAD: In a step towards taking measures to provide a healthy environment to the citizens, Capital Development Authority (CDA), has decided to construct bicycle lanes along the highways in different sectors and areas of Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, under the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Bicycle Lab Project (BLP), 374 km long cycling track would be constructed in different areas and sectors of Islamabad in a period of 18 months at a cost of Rs2.4 billion.

This cycling track will be constructed on highways connected to Purple Line Metro Bus project including Khayaban Iqbal, Sector G-6, G-7, G-8, Green Double Lane, Jinnah Avenue, Red Double Line, so that the passengers leaving the metro bus could also use the cycling track.

Similarly, under this project, every sector of Islamabad would be connected with a cycling track. Moreover, 150 parking stands will also be constructed under the Bicycle Lab Project (BLP) so that the citizens can benefit from the facilities like bikes on cheap rent.

Apart from this, under the said project, proper lighting, security and other necessary arrangements would also be made to facilitate the citizens.