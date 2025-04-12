Islamabad to get hostel for working women

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to build a hostel for working women in Islamabad’s sector I-9/4, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board has approved the project, and the Special Education Center in I-9/4 will be converted into the hostel.

The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Human Rights requested the construction of the hostel to address the residential issues faced by working women in the federal capital. The decision aims to provide safe and affordable housing options for women, particularly those from other cities or rural areas.

The hostel will alleviate the challenges faced by working women, including high cost of living, limited affordable housing, and lack of facilities.

It will offer female-only housing with tailored needs, reducing the financial burden on working women and providing safe and secure accommodation options.

The CDA has sent a notification regarding the approval to the Ministry of Education, and the project is expected to address the pressing need for a working women’s hostel in Islamabad. being faced by the working women.

In a separate development, the federal government decided to solarise hospitals in Islamabad to solar energy to reduce energy costs and promote sustainability.

The transition will take place in phases, with Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital and Poly Clinic being the first to switch to solar power, the sources said.

The Ministry of Health requested PIMS and Poly Clinic to submit a solarization plan, which will be included in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

PIMS and Polyclinic Solarisation projects will be incorporated in the next Next PSDP and funds will be allocated for these, enabling the hospitals to adopt renewable energy sources.

PIMS Hospital currently pays over Rs. 30 million per month in electricity bills, while Poly Clinic pays over Rs. 70 lakh per month. The transition to solar energy is expected to result in significant cost savings for the hospitals.