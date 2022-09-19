Islamabad to get Punjab-style food authority

ISLAMABAD: A Punjab-style food authority will be established in Islamabad in order to facilitate food safety and quality control, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, a notification of the establishment of food authority has also been issued.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad retd Capt Mohammad Usman will be the chairperson of the authority. Human resource, finance, technical and legal committee members will be part of the body, the notification added.

The authority will set up a system where a network of food operators and consumers will facilitate food safety and quality control. It will also issue license to food operators.

The authority will also notify Food Safety Officers, who will be authorised to draw samples of any food or any consumable substance, which appears to be intended for sale. These officers will be empowered to seize any food which appears to be in contravention of the law.

Earlier this month, Chief Commissioner Islamabad retd capt Mohammad Usman announced that a Punjab-style food authority would be made in Islamabad in the next few months.

During an informal meeting with journalists, he noted that a bill in this regard had been approved. “We will spend all our energy to establish it as soon as possible,” he remarked.

