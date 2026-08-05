Islamabad to get two new underpasses

The Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced plans for the construction of two new underpasses in the capital city Islamabad as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion and improve the capital’s road infrastructure.

Chairing a meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters to review the ongoing and upcoming development projects, Mohsin Naqvi said work on the Kashmir Chowk Underpass and the Faisal Mosque Underpass would begin next month.

The Interior Minister said that two new underpasses would be constructed in Islamabad to facilitate the public and improve the flow of traffic.

During the meeting, he also expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of a fully operational Rescue 1122 emergency response service.

Interior Minister directed officials to take immediate steps to establish the Capital Emergency Services as a fully functional institution and instructed that construction of four new emergency service centers should begin as soon as legal formalities are completed.

In the meeting, various proposals aimed at increasing the CDA’s sustainable revenue were also reviewed.

Mohsin Naqvi also directed the authorities to develop a long-term revenue model to achieve financial self-sufficiency, emphasizing that institutional financial strength is just as important as development projects. He instructed the relevant officials to ensure early progress on practical and viable revenue-generating initiatives.

He stressed that the Islamabad Expressway Service Road Project must be completed within the stipulated timeframe under all circumstances.

The meeting received a comprehensive briefing on the progress of various mega development projects in Islamabad, along with plans for future development initiatives.