Islamabad traffic advisory issued for practice sessions at Pindi Stadium

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued a traffic advisory on Saturday, warning road users of potential congestion over the weekend due to cricket practice sessions at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

An official confirmed that the practice sessions are part of the preparations for the international test matches starting October 20, which will feature teams from Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and another participating nation.

The official cautioned that traffic flow on the Expressway and Srinagar Highway could be slowed down during peak hours, urging commuters to plan for extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

To manage the situation, ITP officers have been deployed across the capital to ensure smooth traffic flow and assist citizens.

“ITP is committed to minimizing public inconvenience during cricket activities,” he said. Citizens may stay updated on traffic conditions in real-time by calling the Traffic Helpline at 1915, dialing Pukar-15, or tuning in to FM 92.4.