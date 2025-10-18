Traffic plan announced for Pak v SA 2025 matches

The Rawalpindi traffic police have devised a special traffic management plan to ensure smooth traffic movement during the Pakistan vs South Africa cricket matches at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The traffic plan details road closures and diversions that will be in effect from 20 to 24 October.

According to the spokesperson of the traffic police, more than 367 traffic police officers and personnel will be on duty throughout the event. Traffic will be diverted to alternate routes during the teams’ arrival and departure.

Traffic arriving from Islamabad to Rawalpindi will be diverted towards the Expressway from Faizabad, while traffic heading from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted through Sixth Road towards Saidpur.

Likewise, during matches, Stadium Road will remain closed from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road. Commuters from Islamabad using 9th Avenue will be able to use the IJP Road and Faizabad routes.

Murree Road will be temporarily closed from Faizabad to Double Road during team movements. Traffic from Ghousia Chowk will be diverted through Farooq-e-Azam Road and Kuri Road.

Traffic police officials state that three parking sites have been designated for spectators include Civil Aviation Ground, Shahbaz Sharif Park, and Graduate College.

To facilitate cricket spectators, a shuttle service will operate between the parking areas and the stadium to ensure convenient access and minimize disruption for the public.

