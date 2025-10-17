Ticket prices for Pakistan-South Africa white-ball series revealed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced ticket prices for the upcoming white-ball series between Pakistan and South Africa.

The series begins with the three-match T20I series, starting October 28 in Rawalpindi, followed by back-to-back games in Lahore on October 31 and November 1.

The three ODIs will then be played in Faisalabad on November 4, 6, and 8.

Tickets for the opening T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have been priced to suit a wide range of fans, with rates starting at PKR 400 for General enclosures and going up to PKR 15,000 for Platinum Box seats.

VIP tickets are available for PKR 800, Premium Enclosure tickets for PKR 700, First Class for PKR 600, and PCB Gallery seats for PKR 1,500.

For the Lahore leg at Gaddafi Stadium, ticket prices remain unchanged across both matches: PKR 400 for General, PKR 600 for First Class, PKR 700 for Premium, and PKR 800 for VIP enclosures.

Fans seeking a more exclusive experience can opt for the VIP Far End (PKR 1,500), VIP New Pavilion (PKR 2,000), or VIP Gallery (PKR 2,500).

Meanwhile, the ODI series at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad offers similarly accessible pricing.

General enclosure tickets begin at PKR 400, with First-Class seats available for PKR 600 and VIP Enclosure tickets priced at PKR 800. The VIP Ground Floor seating, offering the best view in the house, is set at PKR 3,000.