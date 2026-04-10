Islamabad police announces major road closures amid high-level diplomatic talks

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police spokesperson has announced a series of traffic and security restrictions in the federal capital, stating that the Red Zone and Extended Red Zone will remain completely closed for all types of movement following the high-stakes talks between Iran and the United States (US), ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson, Kashmir Chowk to Club Road leading towards Zero Point on Srinagar Highway will remain closed. Similarly, Srinagar Highway from Zero Point to Serena Chowk will also be shut for traffic.

The Islamabad police spokesperson further said that Shakarparian Road and the route from Chand Tara Chowk to Seventh Avenue will remain closed, while Jinnah Avenue, Khayaban Chowk to Blue Area and Faisal Chowk to Trail 3 on Margalla Road will also be inaccessible.

He added that all government and private offices as well as markets located in the Extended Red Zone of Islamabad, will remain closed due to security arrangements.

However, citizens travelling between Bhara Kahu and Islamabad or Rawalpindi have been advised to use alternative routes. Kashmir Chowk to Club Road via Faizabad and Ninth Avenue will remain open as an alternate route for commuters.

Islamabad Police urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies during the restrictions and plan their travel accordingly.