Islamabad issues traffic diversion plan ahead of high-level diplomatic talks

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital traffic police has issued a comprehensive diversion plan ahead of the arrival of foreign delegations for the high-profile Islamabad Talks between the United States and Iran, ARY News reported.

According to the traffic police, heavy traffic will remain banned from entering Islamabad on April 11 and 12 as part of heightened security measures linked to the Islamabad Talks.

Officials advised that commuters travelling from Peshawar to Rawalpindi via GT Road should use the Taxila Motorway, while those coming from Lahore towards Peshawar should opt for alternative routes, including Rawat, Chak Beli, Chakri and the Taxila Motorway.

Residents of sectors G-5, F-6, and F-7 have been directed to use Margalla Road, while those in G-6 and G-7 are advised to take Ninth Avenue. Traffic from Faisal Avenue towards Zero Point will also be diverted to Ninth Avenue.

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For travellers moving from Bhara Kahu to Rawalpindi, alternative routes including Korang Road, Bani Gala, Lehtrar Road, and GT Road have been suggested. Similarly, commuters heading from Rawalpindi to Islamabad are advised to use Ninth Avenue via Saddar.

Traffic authorities further said that vehicles from Colonel Sher Khan Road heading towards Faisal Avenue should use Stadium Road via the Ninth Avenue signal.

For intercity travel, those moving from Peshawar to Lahore have been advised to use the Taxila Motorway and Fateh Jang Motorway via Tarnol Phatak, while heavy traffic from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi should use Chak Beli Road and Chakri Motorway.

The diversion plan has been put in place to ensure smooth traffic flow and security during the Islamabad Talks, as authorities expect increased movement and strict security arrangements in the federal capital.