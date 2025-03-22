Traffic plan announced for Pakistan day in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police has announced traffic plan for Pakistan Day celebrations on March 23, ARY News reported.

According to the plan, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Islamabad from 12 pm on March 22 until 3 pm on March 23. The Srinagar Highway will be closed from 7th Avenue to Koral Chowk from 6 am to 1 pm on March 23.

Commuters travelling from Bahara Kahu can use alternative routes, including Pak-China Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Kashmir Chowk, and Club Road. Heavy traffic from Peshawar to Lahore can use the Taxila Motorway, Tarnol Phatak to Fateh Jang Motorway.

Similarly, heavy traffic from Lahore’s GT Road to Islamabad and Rawalpindi can use the Chakri Motorway via Chakri Road. Commuters travelling from Peshawar to Rawat can use the Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chakri Road, and Rawat.

The Islamabad Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their routes in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

It is important to mention here that the March 23 Pakistan Day celebrations would take place on a limited scale due to the holy month of Ramadan, while maintaining the spirit and fervor of the occasion.

The Pakistan Day Parade will be held within the premises of the Aiwan-e-Sadr (Presidential Palace), featuring contingents from all the three branches of the armed forces. President Asif Ali Zardari will be the chief guest while the armed forces contingents will present a salute in his honor.

Additionally, Pakistan Air Force fighter jets will perform a fly-past over the Presidential Palace while the Pakistan Army’s renowned Pipe and Percussion Band will showcase its musical performance. The foreign diplomats and other distinguished guests have also been invited to the event.