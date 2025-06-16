Islamabad Traffic Police intensifies crackdown on traffic law violations

ISLAMABAD: On the directives of Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Traffic Police has launched a strict enforcement crackdown, ARY News reported.



The Islamabad Traffic Police crackdown focuses on ensuring adherence to traffic laws and maintaining road safety across the city.

According to the reports, Islamabad traffic officials seized 1,779 motorbikes and 1,532 cars for violating traffic regulations, as part of traffic enforcement campaign.

In the Islamabad Traffic Police crackdown, the registered cases against violations, estimated at 469 cases, of lane breaches, 111 cases of driving without a license, 1,816 instances of illegal parking, and 775 drivers caught driving in the wrong direction.

Moreover, 1,051 bikes without number plates, 1,103 for violating signals, and 1,302 helmet-related violations were recorded.